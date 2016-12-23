Traffic
Weather to blame for 30-40 vehicles in the ditch west of Calgary: RCMP

WATCH ABOVE: A pre-Christmas snowfall caused traffic issues around Calgary Friday, as most people were headed to holiday destinations. Global’s Gary Bobrovitz reports.

RCMP issued a winter driving warning Friday afternoon after two multi-vehicle collisions west of Calgary.

In a news release Friday, RCMP said they were called to a scene on Highway 1 near Scott Lake Hill around 12:40 p.m., after 30 to 40 vehicles went into the ditch.

Roads in that area were icy at the time with near zero visibility.

RCMP recommended motorists avoid all non-essential travel on Highway 1 until conditions improve.

Another crash earlier Friday affected travel on Highway 1A. It happened in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1A at Bearspaw Road around 11:40 a.m., and at one point eastbound traffic was reduced to one lane while crews worked to clear the scene.

