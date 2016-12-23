Snowfall warnings in Alberta affecting travel

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning Friday morning for much of southern Alberta, including the city of Calgary.

A low pressure system moving across the northern United States will bring snow into southwestern Alberta. Up to 10 centimetres of snow is possible by the end of Friday with another five to 10 centimetres possible by Saturday morning.

As of 5:30 p.m., conditions in central and southern Alberta included icy and snow-covered roads according to 511 Alberta.

Strong easterly winds are also expected along with this system which will likely create a visibility issue with the fresh snowfall.

A number of multi-vehicle crashes were reported west of Calgary, forcing RCMP to issue a warning to drivers to stay off the highways unless absolutely necessary.

The warning extends south to Okotoks, High River, Claresholm, Brooks, Strathmore and Vulcan and north to Rocky Mountain House, Caroline, Red Deer, Ponoka, Innisfail and Stettler.

This weather system is also affecting a number of flights across the country, prompting WestJet to issue some travel advisories.

