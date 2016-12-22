Nearly 300,000 illegal cigarettes seized in Nova Scotia

RCMP and Service Nova Scotia seized nearly 300,000 illegal cigarettes in Lower Sackville, N.S. on Wednesday.

The tobacco is said to have a provincial tax value of almost $80,000 and a federal tax value of just over $60,000.

READ MORE: Cocaine, cash & contraband tobacco seized by N.S. RCMP

“Decreasing the sale and consumption of illegal tobacco is a core part of our work,” Mark Furey, minister of Service Nova Scotia said in a news release. “Contraband tobacco takes tobacco tax revenue away from public services Nova Scotians rely on, compromises public safety through links to organized crime and undermines provincial health objectives.”

A 53-year-old man from Dartmouth was arrested and is now facing several charges. He is set to appear in court Thursday.

Since 2006-07, the province says the amount of illegal tobacco in Nova Scotia has decreased from 30 per cent of all tobacco consumed to between 5-10 per cent.

Follow @NatashaPace