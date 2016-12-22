Two sought in armed robbery of a Saskatoon pharmacy

Police are looking for two men after an armed robbery at a Saskatoon pharmacy.

Saskatoon police said two men entered the pharmacy located in the 3100-block of Laurier Drive at around 8 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

One was armed with a knife.

They demanded prescription drugs and then fled, possibly in a silver four-door Hyundai car, before police arrived.

Police have not said what kind of drugs, if any, they made off with.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the first man is indigenous, around five-foot six with an average build. He had a red bandana covering his face and was wearing a red and black baseball hat, blue jeans, red shoes and sunglasses.

The second man is also indigenous and walked with a limp while favouring his left leg. He was wearing a black camouflaged mask, a black baseball hat, a black hoodie and red gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.