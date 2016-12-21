Ohio man’s website allows Internet users to control his Christmas lights

A Doylestown, Ohio man has set up a website that allows anyone with Internet access to control his home’s Christmas lights.

Tom Hammond, 45, used the xLights light display software to create nine different lighting settings, with visitors to the website iTwinkle.org able to select a setting of their choice.

Once a user selects a setting, a timer counts down from 30 seconds before refreshing in order to give another user a chance to select a lighting configuration of their choice. The approximate location of each user is posted during each countdown cycle.

The website has been live since Nov. 25. Hammond previously shared a Facebook post showing off the microcontrollers he used to set up the system.

Hammond also set up a video feed to enable users to see the lighting displays they choose in real time.

Last week, he shared a YouTube video of the Christmas lights in his property creating twinkling, rotating and raining patterns depending on the whims and fancies of random Internet users.

The itwinkle.org website is active from 5 p.m. to midnight EST, with visitors able to revel in controlling Hammond’s Christmas light displays until Jan. 7, 2017.