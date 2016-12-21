2 men found dead in Mississauga home after neighbour noticed garage door left open

Police are working to identify two men found dead inside a Mississauga home after a concerned neighbour reported a garage door had been left open for several days.

Peel Regional Police responded to a call in the Folkway Drive and Dancer Court area, near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Burnhamthorpe Road West, around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

A member of the public who was concerned for their neighbours’ well-being called police. Officers arrived on scene and found the bodies of two unidentified men inside.

“The house appeared to be open, the garage door had been left open for a couple of days,” Const. Mark Fischer told Global News Wednesday.

“So they called us to attend and check on the well-being … and sadly when police were able to gain entry into the house they found two deceased bodies. I can confirm that they’re two adult males.”

No information on the circumstances of the deaths has been released but police said a coroner has requested an autopsy be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Fischer said police have not been able to officially confirm the identities of the deceased and are waiting on autopsy, DNA and dental results.

“When we receive that information that of course will help because at this point we have no witnesses that saw anything happen between the two,” Fischer said.

“We don’t anticipate any violence that happened before, but at this point we can’t say the cause of death either.”

There was no concerns for public safety in connection with the deaths and police said the homicide bureau is not investigating.

Fischer said investigators do not suspect foul play and the criminal investigations bureau is handling the case pending the results of the autopsy.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).