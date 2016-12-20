There’s now a fantasy league for ‘The Bachelor,’ thanks to ESPN

Fantasy football? Sure. Fantasy baseball? OK. Fantasy The Bachelor? Apparently yes, this now exists, thanks to Bachelor network ABC’s partnership with sports haven ESPN.

If you’re a fan of the reality dating competition, chances are you’ve had favourite suitors from seasons past, and you may have placed a friendly wager with your pals on who would win the Bachelor or Bachelorette‘s heart. Now you can actually win a real prize with your reality-show knowledge (if you’re American. Sorry Canada, we’re not eligible).

ESPN is powering the new fantasy league, and it can even be found in the ESPN Fantasy app.

Prospective players can sign up for free and form leagues with whomever they want, including friends or random people who can be found on Twitter using the hashtag #BachelorNation. There are weekly contests where players will be tasked with predicting what’s going to happen in that week’s episode, and points are earned based on correct guesses.

The overall big-picture game is accurately predicting who the final four women will be.



Each point earned by a user is an entry to the grand-prize draw for a trip for two to Los Angeles (that’s airfare and hotel), two tickets to Disneyland and, of course, two tickets to The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose — for the season after Viall’s, shooting in the summer of 2017.

The next season of The Bachelor starts up on Jan. 2, featuring repeat contestant Nick Viall as the man looking for love.