Regina police investigate any connection between morning robberies

Regina police are on the hunt for at least one suspect after two businesses were robbed early Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a restaurant in the 1000 block of Stockton Street North around 1:15 a.m.

Police say a man believed to be armed with a weapon robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene.

Less than an hour later, around 1:40 a.m police were called to another robbery at a business along the 3200 block of Eastgate Drive, after a man made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police are searching suspects and are investigating whether the two crimes are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.