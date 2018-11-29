3 charged after drugs, weapons, cash seized from Alliston home: OPP

Three people have been charged after police seized drugs, cash and weapons in Alliston.

According to Nottawasaga OPP, on Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant at a home in Alliston.

Police say as a result, officers seized a large quantity of cocaine and currency valued at over $20,000.

Officers say several replica handguns and other prohibited weapons were also seized during the search.

According to police, two men and one woman, all from the Alliston area, were arrested and have been charged with several drug trafficking and other criminal charges.

Police say all three were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Bradford at a later date.