The Morning Show

Mother & son in pursuit of equity in education

Posted March 3, 2023
Youth Alliance for Intersectional Justice is an organization offering a safe space for BIPOC youth with varying abilities. Co-founders Jantzszon and his mom Carolyn discuss their motivation behind the initiative and the change they hope it will inspire.
