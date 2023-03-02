Global News at 6 Halifax: March 2

Video Home
Global News at 6 Halifax: March 2Global News at 6 Halifax
All 4 doctors at Halifax clinic to close practicesGlobal News at 6 Halifax
Parents speak out on their daughter who froze to death on Nova Scotia streetGlobal News at 6 Halifax
RCMP warns Nova Scotians lost $3.6M to scammers in 2022Global News at 6 Halifax
Global News at 6 Halifax: March 1Global News at 6 Halifax
Council approves $38.6 million budget, business plan for Halifax TransitGlobal News at 6 Halifax
Saint Mary’s University lifts mask mandate in common areasGlobal News at 6 Halifax
Nova Scotia bans TikTok on government devices amid privacy concernsGlobal News at 6 Halifax
Nova Scotia think tank says reaching climate targets won’t be easyGlobal News at 6 Halifax
Global News at 6 Halifax: Feb. 28Global News at 6 Halifax
Nova Scotia businesses call for credit processing fees to be loweredGlobal News at 6 Halifax
Fraction of Nova Scotia’s Green Fund spent on climate change programs: auditorGlobal News at 6 Halifax
Nova Scotia firefighters looking for more mental health, cancer screening supportGlobal News at 6 Halifax
Global News at 6 Halifax: Feb. 27Global News at 6 Halifax
Nova Scotia volunteer firefighter recognized for 2022 life-saving effortGlobal News at 6 Halifax
New private health clinic opens in HalifaxGlobal News at 6 Halifax
Here’s where Nova Scotia stands in its government’s health planGlobal News at 6 Halifax
Roxham Road asylum seekers arriving to Atlantic CanadaGlobal News at 6 Halifax
AUS Basketball Championship in full action in HalifaxGlobal News at 6 Halifax
Irving Shipbuilding hopes to attract hundreds of tradespeopleGlobal News at 6 Halifax
Global News at 6 Halifax: Feb. 24Global News at 6 Halifax
Ukrainian family in Nova Scotia hopeful for future on one-year anniversary of invasionGlobal News at 6 Halifax
Ukrainian Store in Nova Scotia at risk of closure one year after openingGlobal News at 6 Halifax
Canadian Blood Services renewing call for stem cell registry volunteersGlobal News at 6 Halifax
Global News at 6 Halifax: Feb. 23Global News at 6 Halifax
Halifax budget committee votes to increase arts fundingGlobal News at 6 Halifax
Ottawa signs health-care funding deals with Atlantic provincesGlobal News at 6 Halifax
Halifax council adopting new plan to address growing homelessnessGlobal News at 6 Halifax
Nova Scotia hospital holds job fair in African Nova Scotian communityGlobal News at 6 Halifax
Family of Nova Scotia woman who died after 7-hour ER wait suing health authorityGlobal News at 6 Halifax