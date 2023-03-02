Emergency alert issued as police search for man armed with knife in Cole Harbour, N.S.

See more sharing options

RCMP in Nova Scotia issued an emergency alert Thursday night, as they searched for a man allegedly armed with a knife in a Cole Harbour neighbourhood.

The alert, which went out at around 8:40 p.m., warned residents in the Greenborough Crescent area to shelter in place. It added that officers were actively searching for the man.

People were advised to call 911 if they noticed suspicious activity.

The suspect was described as a white male, with a bald head and dark brown beard. Police noted he may not be wearing a shirt.