Ahmaud Arbery's killers sentenced to life in prison

Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 7 2022 9:28pm
01:55

Fraser Valley hit once again by winter storm

The Fraser Valley, which just can’t seem to catch a break from Mother Nature, was once again one of the hardest-hit by the latest winter storm. Emad Agahi reports.

