Weather

Freezing rain, winter storm leaves thousands without power on B.C.’s South Coast

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 11:45 am
Click to play video: 'Fraser Valley residents lose power due to freezing rain conditions' Fraser Valley residents lose power due to freezing rain conditions
Thousands of people in the Fraser Valley and parts of Vancouver Island woke up to no power Friday morning due to freezing rain and the remnants of the winter storm. Andrea Macpherson is live in Abbotsford with the latest on the conditions there.

Freezing rain is wreaking havoc for many residents of B.C.’s South Coast on Friday morning.

BC Hydro says thousands are without power due to downed power lines and frozen branches bringing downed lines.

The organization says crews are out and working as fast as they can to get power restored to regions.

All public schools in Mission are closed Friday due to the weather conditions.

The winter storm warning has ended for the region but everyone in the Fraser Valley is being asked to stay home if possible due to the hazardous conditions.

Read more: Port Mann Bridge and Alex Fraser Bridge now open following winter weather

