Freezing rain, winter storm leaves thousands without power on B.C.’s South Coast

Freezing rain is wreaking havoc for many residents of B.C.’s South Coast on Friday morning.

BC Hydro says thousands are without power due to downed power lines and frozen branches bringing downed lines.

The organization says crews are out and working as fast as they can to get power restored to regions.

All public schools in Mission are closed Friday due to the weather conditions.

The winter storm warning has ended for the region but everyone in the Fraser Valley is being asked to stay home if possible due to the hazardous conditions.

Freezing rain is terrible in parts of #AbbotsfordBC this AM, north parallel road is a skating rink, with power line covered in icicles down. #BCStorm @GlobalBC @BC1 @CKNW pic.twitter.com/azK1TE2Pnj — Andrea Macpherson (@AMacOnAir) January 7, 2022

