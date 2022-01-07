Menu

The Morning Show
January 7 2022 10:55am
04:37

Gerry Dee gives teachers a break on ZOOM

Comedian Gerry Dee talks about his offer to give teachers a break and lead their online classes, what he learned from students and immediate snub he got from his daughter.

