Global News Morning Montreal
January 5 2022 10:50am
03:42

COVID-19 update

Montrealers are beginning the new year with greater restrictions after the government introduced new safety measures to combat the spread of COVID-19. But are they really necessary? Global’s Andrea Howick asks Dr. Mitch to weigh in.

