Parents in the Okanagan and across B.C. prepare for delayed start to school due to Omicron variant

It’s supposed to be the eve of children returning to school after Christmas vacation. But for the vast majority of students here in B.C.–that isn’t the case after the BC government announced a delayed start to school due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant. The delayed start causing division among parents–some of whom agree while others go as far as calling it unethical. As Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, school officials say when students do return, there will be enhanced protocols in place to keep everyone safe.