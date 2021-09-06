BCTF president lists preventative measures teachers want to see in schools this year
BCTF president Terri Mooring addresses teacher concerns on Monday and says “there is a cloud hanging over this year” with fewer protective measures in place in B.C. schools. She says everyone had hoped for a “normal” school year, but with the Delta variant, teachers are calling on the government to do more, including addresses the mask mandate, improve school ventilation and make the exposure notification list publicly available.