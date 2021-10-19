Menu

Health
October 19 2021 6:15pm
08:01

B.C. officials say children still catching COVID-19 outside school, not in classrooms

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said at Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing that transmission in B.C. schools has dropped since they first surged at the start of the school year in September.

