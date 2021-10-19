Health October 19 2021 6:15pm 08:01 B.C. officials say children still catching COVID-19 outside school, not in classrooms Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said at Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing that transmission in B.C. schools has dropped since they first surged at the start of the school year in September. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8281258/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8281258/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?