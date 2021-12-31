Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
December 31 2021 5:20pm
02:16

York police grappling with shortage of drug recognition experts due to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the number of certified drug recognition experts available to police services during RIDE programs. Morganne Campbell reports.

