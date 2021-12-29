Menu

Canine Education
December 29 2021 7:57pm
02:02

Therapy dog helps Quebec children improve reading skills

Working nine to five can be “ruff” but it isn’t so bad if you’re rewarded with belly rubs. That’s the case for Fozzie, a dog with a job. Global’s Olivia O’Malley reports.

