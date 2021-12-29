Menu

Bernard avenue
December 29 2021 3:59pm
03:34

2021: Year end review, crane collapse kills five men, shocks city

This summer Kelowna was shocked when a crane collapsed on Bernard Avenue. Sydney Morton wraps up our coverage of the devastating aftermath that claimed the lives of five men.

