Economy June 25 2020 8:25pm 02:09 Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue businesses prepare for street closure On Monday morning, Bernard Avenue will be closed to traffic and transformed into a giant street patio. Jules Knox reports on the preparations and concerns. Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue businesses readying for road closure <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7110302/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7110302/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?