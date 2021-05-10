Central Okanagan economy showing early signs of recovery after being hit hard by the pandemic
It is still a long way off—a full economic recovery. But tonight there is some cautiously optimistic news on the economic front in the Central Okanagan. There are some early indicators the local economy is rebounding, at least certain sectors of it, after being pummeled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Klaudia Van Emmerik has the highlights of a quarterly report that was just released by the Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission.