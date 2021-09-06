Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
BC Wildfire
September 6 2021 8:09pm
02:14

Kelowna, B.C. Bernard Avenue closure ends for another year

It’s the sure sign that summer is coming to an end, the Bernard Avenue closure will be ending this week. Sydney Morton spoke with business owners and patrons to find out how it went.

Advertisement

Video Home