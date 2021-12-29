Menu

Boosters
December 29 2021 11:48am
06:20

COVID-19 transmission and preventive measures

Family Physician Dr. Anna Wolak breaks down the latest COVID numbers, and discusses the role of boosters, rapid tests, and proper masking in curbing the spread of the virus.

