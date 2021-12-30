COVID-19: Regina and area long-term care homes back to Level 1 family presence restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

With the increased risk of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in Regina and surrounding areas, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is restricting visitations in long-term care (LTC) homes in order to keep everyone safe.

The restriction will be back at Level 1 effective Thursday. The changes include limiting visitors to two designated essential family/support people per person and permitting only one visitor at a time indoors.

“Moving to Level 1 family presence for LTC homes in the Regina and its immediate geographic service area matches the family presence restrictions currently in place for all Regina acute care facilities,” stated the SHA.

“The decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly. These measures are in place to keep you, your loved ones, and health care workers safe. The Saskatchewan Health Authority is asking the public for their support and cooperation in order to contain the spread of the virus.”

The SHA states that family presence limitations will be reviewed regularly and will remain in place until it is safe to return to the previous level of family presence.

Family members and support people who are permitted must follow SHA guidelines for screening, personal protective equipment and physical distancing. Rapid testing is strongly encouraged before, after and upon entering these homes.

SHA is strongly urging Saskatchewan residents to follow the safety protocols such as:

Keep two metres away from others and wear a mask when in public.

Limit gatherings.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Do not touch your eyes, nose, mouth or mask with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you are unwell; seek health-care services when you need help.

Regularly monitor your health for any COVID-19 symptoms and get tested.

Further information about this public service announcement can be found at saskhealthauthority.ca.

