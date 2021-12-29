COVID-19: 4 new deaths, 293 new cases reported in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Health reports as of Dec. 29, there are 293 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 83,855 reported cases.

There are 1,645 cases that are considered active and 81,259 cases are considered recovered.

Saskatchewan Health states that more than 55.9 per cent of new cases eligible for vaccination, aged five years and older, were fully vaccinated.

Saskatchewan Health reports the seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 200.

As of Dec. 29, there have been a total of 1,805 tests that have been administered since the last COVID-19 update. And there are a total of 925 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that have been administered since the last update.

Saskatchewan Health reports there are a total of 66 confirmed Omicron cases reported and 890 probable cases detected through screening.

According to the report, the total 956 screening positive cases for Omicron including 72 pending location, 37.7% are in the Saskatoon area, 33.9% are in the Regina area and the remaining 300 cases (31.4%) are spread across the province.

As reported, there is a total of 83 individuals who are hospitalized, including 68 inpatient hospitalizations and 15 ICU hospitalizations. Sask. Health states out of the 83 patients, 47 of those were not fully vaccinated.

Although hospitalization numbers aren’t spiking, Premier Scott Moe and Health Minister Paul Merriman, along with officials, will be providing a COVID-19 update on Dec. 30, 2021 to announce changes related to testing and isolation, and provide an update on key indicators relating to case numbers including hospitalizations.

