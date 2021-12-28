Menu

Air Dispersal
December 28 2021 11:28am
04:31

COVID-19 average daily case counts soaring in BC

Dr. Brian Conway of the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Centre expresses his concerns about skyrocketing case counts and what we can do to bring those numbers down.

