Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Air Dispersal
December 28 2021 11:07am
06:14

Omicron Surge: COVID-19 average daily case counts soaring in BC

Sarah Otto, UBC Mathematical Biologist, expresses her concerns about the high holiday COVID numbers and predicts what’s likely to happen in our fight against the virus.

Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home



No videos found.