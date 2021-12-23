Menu

Canada
December 23 2021 6:06pm
01:40

COVID-19 Omicron variant cases doubling every 2-3 days in Alberta

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant are spreading rapidly across Alberta in a similar fashion to the rest of the world, with doubling times of just two to three days — much faster than the Delta variant. Because of that, contact tracing case investigations for people working in continuing care and health-care will be prioritized and PCR testing capacity will be reserved for high risk groups.

