December 20 2021 6:21pm
02:56

Cold Arctic air hits B.C. with a chance of snow around Christmas Day

Senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon has an update on the weather expected in British Columbia as we head towards Christmas Day, including snow and a risk of freezing temperatures.

