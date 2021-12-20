Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
December 20 2021 6:14pm
01:57

Some Toronto restaurants temporarily close amid Omicron surge

Several Toronto restaurants are temporarily shutting their doors because of the rising number of Omicron cases. Erica Vella reports.

