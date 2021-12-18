Menu

Global News at 6 Regina
December 18 2021 11:56am
01:56

Regina city council approves 2022 budget

WATCH: Regina city council approved the city’s 2022 budget on Friday afternoon after three days of deliberations and debates at city hall.

