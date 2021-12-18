Global News at 6 Regina December 18 2021 11:56am 01:56 Regina city council approves 2022 budget WATCH: Regina city council approved the city’s 2022 budget on Friday afternoon after three days of deliberations and debates at city hall. Regina city council approves 2022 budget featuring 3.4% mill rate increase REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8461141/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8461141/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?