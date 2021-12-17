Menu

December 17 2021 11:54pm
01:32

Hurricanes rally for 6-4 win over Medicine Hat

After a sluggish start, the Lethbridge Hurricanes rallied from behind to beat the Medicine Hat Tigers 6-4 on Friday in their final home game before Christmas break. Tom Roulston has the highlights.

