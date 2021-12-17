Menu

December 17 2021 5:37pm
02:10

Saskatoon student snowshoes for residential school survivors

A 21-year-old Saskatoon man is embarking on a harrowing journey this week– snowshoeing to the site of the Timber Bay Children’s Home near Montreal Lake, Sask. to raise awareness.

