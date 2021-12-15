Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
December 15 2021 8:43am
01:49

Sask. groups laying out roadmap to create quality early learning

As child care programs get a boost in funding from the Canadian government, several groups are creating a roadmap for building quality early learning in Saskatchewan.

