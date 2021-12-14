Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
December 14 2021 8:14am
03:51

2021 Vehicle Trends

Every year, the popular resale site AutoHebdo.net unveils the most searched model of the year. AutoHebdo.net spokesperson Charles Chamberland joins Global’s Laura Casella with this year’s most popular car trends.

