Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
December 11 2021 6:48pm
02:00

Annual hockey tournament commemorates one of Notre Dame’s own

The Mandi Schwartz Memorial Tournament, hosted by the Notre Dame Hounds, honours the memory of a Schwartz, a former player who passed away from leukemia in 2011.

Advertisement

Video Home