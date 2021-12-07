Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
December 7 2021 7:20pm
01:57

Ottawa man arrested in international cybercrime investigation

An Ottawa man is in custody and has been charged following a 23-month cybercrime investigation. Erica Vella reports.

