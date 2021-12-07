Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Family / Parenting
December 7 2021 8:21am
07:00

Foodie Tuesday: Tunes and Wooden Spoons

We chat with Cape Breton social media sensation Mary Janet MacDonald, who turned her wildly popular Facebook group Tunes and Wooden Spoons into a bestselling cookbook of the same name.

Advertisement

Video Home