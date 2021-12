As the flood-ravaged city of Abbotsford, B.C. extends its local state of emergency by another week, Mayor Henry Braun reveals the “most pressing conversation” he’s having with other governments about last month’s natural disaster. Parts of the Sumas Prairie are still under four feet of water, he said in a Dec. 6, 2021 press conference, but recent cold temperatures have helped stop melting snow from adding to the problem.