A decision on whether Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the former truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash in Saskatchewan in 2018, should be deported to India likely won’t be coming until the new year. The Canada Border Services Agency is to write a report recommending whether he be allowed to stay in Canada or be deported. The deadline for the paperwork to be submitted was Nov. 28, but that has been delayed one month.