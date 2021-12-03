Canada December 3 2021 5:40pm 02:04 2021 Tyendinaga Mohawk Council election set for Dec. 4 Members of the Mohawks of Bay of Quinte are being encouraged to cast their ballot, to decide who will serve as chief and council for the next two years. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8424578/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8424578/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?