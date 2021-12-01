Menu

British Columbia
December 1 2021 9:03pm
40:40

B.C. reports 375 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths

B.C. has recorded 375 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 new deaths in its daily case numbers on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has the details.

