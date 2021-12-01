SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: B.C. reports 375 new cases and seven more deaths

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 1, 2021 7:38 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. detects first case of Omicron variant as Ottawa tightens travel restrictions' B.C. detects first case of Omicron variant as Ottawa tightens travel restrictions
WATCH: B.C. has identified its first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

British Columbia reported 375 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with seven additional deaths connected to the coronavirus.

The update raised B.C.’s seven-day average for new cases to 353 and left the province with 2,936 active cases.

Of the new cases, 98 were in the Fraser Health region, 70 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 69 were in the Interior Health region, 62 were in the Northern Health region and 76 were in the Island Health region.

There were 301 active COVID-19 cases in B.C.’s hospitals, an overnight increase of one, including 98 cases in critical or intensive care.

More than 4.22 million British Columbians, accounting for 84.8 per cent of those eligible and 82.1 per cent of B.C.’s population, have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Of them, more than 4.07 million people, 81.7 per cent of those eligible and 79.1 per cent of B.C.’s population, have had two doses.

The province says people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 58.2 per cent of cases over the last week and 68.1 per cent of hospitalizations.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 218,801 cases, while 2,340 people have died.

On Tuesday, B.C. reported its first confirmed case of the new Omicron variant, involving a person from the Fraser Health region who had travelled to Nigeria.

