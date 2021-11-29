Menu

Atmospheric River
November 29 2021 8:20pm
01:56

Princeton braces for more flooding, possibly worse than first round two weeks ago

They have barely recovered from the extreme flooding from two weeks ago and now residents in Princeton are bracing for more flooding–potentially even more damaging. The next Atmospheric River is forecast to hit tomorrow and the town of roughly 3,000 is understandably on edge. As Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, flood defences are being put in place to try and protect the community but whether those efforts will be enough will ultimately be up to mother nature.

