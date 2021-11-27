Global News Morning BC November 27 2021 2:02pm 02:16 9th annual Candytown brings Christmas spirit to Yaletown Community reporter Michael Newman covers the free outdoor community event that kicks off the holiday season on the streets of Yaletown in Downtown Vancouver. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8407170/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8407170/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?