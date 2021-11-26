Canada November 26 2021 2:27pm 01:45 Cougars using balanced attack to fuel win streak The Regina Cougars Men’s Hockey team has run their recent winning streak to four games, thanks in large part to the ability to get scoring from any of their four lines. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8405296/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8405296/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?