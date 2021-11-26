Menu

Canada
November 26 2021 2:27pm
01:45

Cougars using balanced attack to fuel win streak

The Regina Cougars Men’s Hockey team has run their recent winning streak to four games, thanks in large part to the ability to get scoring from any of their four lines.

