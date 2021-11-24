Menu

Fitness
November 24 2021 10:06am
04:48

Get Fit: Returning to the gym

In this Get Fit segment, Jodi Bodnarchuk from Shapes Fitness Centres shares some tips and tricks for gym newbies or returning members who may need a few friendly reminders.

